Millwall vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

Millwall will welcome Southampton to the Den for an EFL Championship matchday 15 fixture on Saturday

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Watford last weekend. They came from behind to take a 2-1 lead courtesy of Wes Harding's 85th-minute strike. However, second-half substitute Mileta Rajovic scored an injury-time equalizer to ensure that both sides left with a point each.

Southampton, meanwhile, continued their resurgence with a 3-1 home win over Birmingham City. Taylor Harwood-Bells, Carlos Alcaraz and Adam Armstrong all scored to help the Saints claim maximum points.

The victory saw the Hampshire outfit hold on to fourth spot in the table, having garnered 24 points from 14 games. Millwall sit in 18th place with 17 points to show for their efforts in 14 games.

Millwall vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 108th meeting between the two sides. Southampton lead the way with 51 wins to their name while Millwall were victorious on 29 occasions.

This will be their first meeting since August 2014 when Southampton claimed a 2-0 away win in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Millwall have managed just one win from their last four league games (four draws).

Six of Southampton's last seven league games, including each of the last four, have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Millwall's last five league games have been level at the break, with each of the last three having a 1-1 scoreline at halftime.

Southampton have lost just two of the last 20 head-to-head games (eight wins).

Southampton have scored in the first half of each of their last seven games.

Millwall vs Southampton Prediction

Millwall were on the cusp of claiming all three points against Watford, only to capitulate in the dying stages of the game. Rajovic's goal means the Lions have conceded seven goals in their last four games.

Southampton have overcome their poor start to the campaign and are now firmly in the promotion conversation. Russell Martin's side's charge has been inspired by a potent attack that has scored 24 goals, a tally bettered only by the top two.

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Millwall 1-3 Southampton

Millwall vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Southampton to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Southampton to score over 1.5 goals