Millwall vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2025

Millwall take on Stoke City in the 38th round of games in the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the bottom half of the points table.

Alex Neill's Millwall are fresh off a 2-0 loss at leaders Leeds United in midweek. Jake Cooper's own goal in the third minute broke the deadlock at Elland Road before Ao Tanaka's 85th-minute strike sealed the three points for the Whites.

Following their second loss in three games, the Lions remain 13th in the standings, with 48 points from 37 games, winning 12.

Meanwhile, Mark Robins' Stoke are coming off a 1-0 home win over Blackburn Rovers in midweek. Ali-Al Hamadi netted the game's only goal in the 19th minute to ensure all three points for the hosts at the Bet365 Stadium.

Snapping a four-game losing streak in the league, the Potters moved up to 19th in the points table, with 39 points from 37 games, winning nine.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Millwall-Stoke Championship match at The Den:

Millwall vs Stoke City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 62 meetings across competitions, Stoke lead Millwall 23-22, with their last meeting - at Stoke in the Championship in November - ending 1-1.

Stoke are winless in five games in the fixture - all in the Championship - losing three.

Millwall have one win and two losses - all in the Championsip - in their last five home games.

Stoke have won once in their last six road outings - all in the Championship - losing four, including the last three.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Millwall: L-W-L-L-W; Stoke: W-L-D-L-L

Millwall vs Stoke City prediction

Both sides have struggled this campaign, especially Stoke, who are just four points above the drop zone.

In terms of head-to-head, the Potters have a slender advantage but are winless in six league visits to Millwall since August 2005, losing four. However, Mllwall aren't in the best of form, especially at home, winning once in six league games, losing thrice.

Stoke are looking to avoid losing four straight league games for the first time in nearly a year. However, considering their poor recent form, a stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Stoke City

Millwall vs Stoke City betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Millwall to keep a clean sheet: No (They haven't kept one in their last four games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last eight meetings have had at least two goals.)

