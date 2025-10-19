Millwall vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2025

Millwall will host Stoke City at the Den on Tuesday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. Both sides will be looking to continue their solid starts to the season and get a result that could move them higher up the league table.

Millwall picked up their fifth league win of the season with a solid 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers on their return from the international break to move into the top six for the first time since the opening weekend. The hosts, who only narrowly missed out on the promotion playoffs last campaign, have lost only one of their last five games and will be hoping to continue that form this midweek.

Stoke City have also lost only one of their last five games but have drawn three matches in that period and only returned to winning ways for the first time in over a month with a 1-0 win over newly-promoted Wrexham on Saturday. The visitors are sat in third place, just four points off the top and will be focused on building momentum from their last win when they make the trip to London this week.

Millwall vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 63 previous occasions going into Tuesday's game. Millwall have won 23 of those meetings, 17 have ended in draws while Stoke have the remaining 23.

The hosts are unbeaten across the last six editions of this fixture and have kept clean sheets in five of those games.

The visitors have only won one of the last 13 editions of this fixture and have only scored five goals across those games.

Stoke have the best defensive record in the English second tier so far this season with only six goals conceded across 10 games played.

Millwall, meanwhile, have conceded 13 goals in the Championship this season, the highest of any team in the top six.

Millwall vs Stoke City Prediction

The sides are somewhat closely matched going into the weekend but the Lions will receive a slight boost from their home advantage and hope it will be enough to get a result.

The Potters will rely on their impressive defensive form but will need to avoid complacency to ensure they get a result on the road.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Stoke City

Millwall vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last seven games have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

