Millwall vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | 30th July | EFL Championship 2022-23

Millwall host Stoke City at The Den in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides looking to start their season off with a win.

Millwall have not had the best pre-season campaign, having only won one of their last four games. Gary Rowett's side finished last season 9th in the Championship and will look to challenge for a playoff spot this season. They will want to kickoff their campaign with a win against Stoke City on Saturday.

Stoke City finished 14th in the Championship last season, having had an inconsistent campaign. Michael O'Neill's side will be heading into the game off the back of a 2-1 loss against Hearts in the final game of their pre-season campaign. They will look to bounce back with a win against Millwall on Saturday.

Both sides will want to win the game and that should make for an interesting contest.

Millwall vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

Millwall have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Stoke City winning only one.

Stoke's solitary win came the last time the two sides met back in March. Jacob Brown's first-half goal and an own-goal from George Saville was enough to secure the win on the night.

Millwall Form Guide: N/A

Stoke City Form Guide: N/A

Millwall vs Stoke City Team News

Millwall

Millwall have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Ipswich last time out. Rowett will have a full-strength side to choose from for the game on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City

Stoke City came away unscathed from their 2-1 loss against Hearts last time out. Harry Souttar is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Harry Souttar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

MIllwall vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Stoke City FC @stokecity MON caught up with the media ahead of Saturday's opening game of the season 🎙 MON caught up with the media ahead of Saturday's opening game of the season 🎙

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski; Shaun Hutchinson, Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper; Scott Malone, George Evans, Billy Mitchell, Ryan Leonard; George Honeyman, Zian Flemming; Benik Afobe

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Josef Bursik; Aden Flint, Ben Wilmot, Phil Jagielka; Josh Tymon, Sam Clucas, Josh Laurent, Tyrese Campbell; D'Margio Wright-Phillips, Dwight Gayle, Jacob Brown

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Millwall vs Stoke City Prediction

Millwall are usually a difficult side to break down at home and that should come to the fore on Saturday.

We predict a tight game, with Millwall coming away with the victory.

Prediction: Millwall 1-0 Stoke City

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far