Millwall vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

The eyes of the football world will be on the Premier League this weekend, but this Saturday also sees 11 games in the EFL Championship, including Millwall playing host to Stoke City at The Den.

Last season saw the Potters struggle for initial traction, but once former Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill took over in November, an upturn in results saw them finish 15th.

Millwall, meanwhile, finished strongly under boss Gary Rowett and ended the season in eighth place, just two points outside of the playoffs.

Millwall vs. Stoke City Head-to-Head

As two of the longest serving teams in the English football league, it’s no surprise that Millwall and Stoke have faced off on numerous occasions in the past. Results have been fairly even – Millwall have won 17 games to Stoke’s 22, with 14 ending in a draw.

Last season saw Millwall have the edge, defeating the Potters 2-0 at The Den in October before drawing 0-0 at the Bet365 Stadium in January.

In terms of recent form, the Lions ended 2019-20 strongly, winning four of their last six. They also defeated Crawley Town in the EFL Cup last weekend.

Stoke, meanwhile, ended 2019-20 with an excellent run of three wins and a draw. Their EFL Cup match with Blackpool last month went to a penalty shoot-out, but the Potters came out on top.

Millwall form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Stoke City form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Millwall vs Stoke City Team News

Millwall boss Gary Rowett will be sweating on the fitness of on-loan striker Troy Parrott, who was forced out of the Republic of Ireland’s recent games with a muscle injury. Outside of that, no other injuries have been reported.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Troy Parrott

Suspended: None

Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen will miss this game as he continues to rehabilitate a torn Achilles tendon. However, aside from the Welshman, Michael O’Neill should be able to call upon a full strength squad.

Injured: Joe Allen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Millwall vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Millwall predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Bartosz Bialkowski, Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace, Scott Malone, Jed Wallace, Ben Thompson, Ryan Leonard, Connor Mahoney, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Matt Smith

Stoke City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Davies, Tommy Smith, Danny Batth, James Chester, Morgan Fox, Jon Obi Mikel, Sam Clucas, Tyrese Campbell, Nick Powell, James McClean, Steven Fletcher

4⃣ DAYS TO GO...



📺 Go 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 ahead of Saturday's season opener.



🚚 Delivered by @EdsCouriersLtd #SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YSMIof8ET8 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) September 8, 2020

Millwall vs Stoke City Prediction

Despite Millwall’s stronger 2019-20 campaign, this could still be a difficult match for them. Stoke’s form improved dramatically under Michael O’Neill and the attacking talent of Sam Clucas, Nick Powell and Tyrese Campbell is going to be hard for the Lions to stop.

However, the speed of Jed Wallace and Connor Mahoney on the wings for Millwall may well give Stoke’s defence problems, particularly if Stoke look to push their full-backs forward.

It’s a close one to call and a draw is probably the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Millwall 2-2 Stoke City