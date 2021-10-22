Millwall vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Millwall host Stoke City at The Den in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having solid starts to the season.

Millwall are currently 11th in the table and have lost only two of their last 11 games across all competitions. Gary Rowett's side will know that a win could see them finish the weekend in the top six. The Lions will hope to continue their good run of form with a win against Stoke City on Saturday.

Stoke City have faltered of late. Michael O'Neill's side have lost their last two league games and are currently seventh in the league. The Potters will hope to bounce back with a win against Millwall on Saturday.

With both sides having strong seasons so far, Saturday's fixture is sure to be an exciting contest.

Millwall vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

Millwall have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Stoke City, having won two of them.

Millwall came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in April. Goals from Murray Wallace and Mason Bennett were enough to secure the win, while Jacob Brown got on the scoresheet for Stoke City on the night.

Millwall Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W

Stoke City Form Guide: W-D-W-L-L

Millwall vs Stoke City Team News

Powell will be a huge miss for Stoke City

Millwall

George Saville is unavailable for the game due to suspension. Apart from that, Gary Rowett will have a full-strength side to choose from for Saturday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: George Saville

Stoke City

Stoke City will have a host of players missing for the game. Nick Powell, Abdallah Sima, Morgan Fox and Tashan Oakley-Boothe are all out injured, while Alfie Doughty is a doubt for Saturday's game.

Injured: Nick Powell, Abdallah Sima, Morgan Fox, Tashan Oakley-Boothe

Doubtful: Alfie Doughty

Suspended: None

Millwall vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bartosz Bialkowski; Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson, Daniel Ballard; Scott Malone, Maikel Kieftenbeld, George Evans, Ryan Leonard; Sheyi Ojo, Jed Wallace, Tom Bradshaw

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Adam Davies; James Chester, Harry Souttar, Ben Wilmot; Josh Tymon, Jordan Thompson, Joe Allen, Sam Clucas, Tom Smith; Mario Vrancic, Jacob Brown

Millwall vs Stoke City Prediction

Millwall have been a hard side to beat this season and with the difference in form between the two sides, it is hard to see Stoke City getting anything out of this game.

We predict a tight game with Millwall coming away with victory.

Prediction: Millwall 2-1 Stoke City

