Millwall vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19, 2022

Millwall and Watford will square off at the Den in round 16 of the EFL Championship on Wednesday (October 19).

Both teams are level on 20 points in the top half of the standings, making for an exciting contest.

Millwall continued their fine run of results with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Bristol City last weekend. They are now unbeaten in their last three outings, claiming two wins and a draw.

With 20 points from 14 games, Millwall are 11th in the standings, level on points with Watford.

Meanwhile, Watford returned to winning ways by seeing off Norwich City 2-1 at home.

Before that, the Hornets were on a two-game losing streak, suffering defeats against Swansea City and Blackpool. However, Watford head into Wednesday on a run of just one away win this season, picking up four draws and losing twice in seven outings.

Millwall vs Watford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 42 wins from the last 103 meetings, Millwall boast a superior record in this fixture.

Watford have picked up 33 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 28 occasions.

Watford are unbeaten in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams, claiming four wins and two draws since April 2013.

The Hornets have managed just one win away from home this season, losing twice and drawing four times in seven games.

Millwall are on a run of three games without defeat, picking up seven points from a possible nine since a 2-1 loss to Blackburn Rovers on October 1.

Millwall vs Watford Prediction

With Millwall and Watford tied on 20 points apiece, a thrilling contest with both sides going all out for the win could ensue. Watford head into the game as the more in-form team and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Millwall 2-1 Watford

Millwall vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Millwall

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Watford’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six games between the two teams.)

