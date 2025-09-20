Millwall vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | September 22nd 2025

Millwall will host Watford at the Den on Monday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have had a mixed start to their league season and sit 13th in the table with seven points from five games.
The Lions played out a 1-1 draw with newly-promoted Charlton Athletic in their last league outing, finding themselves a goal down at the break before Raees Bangura-Williams came off the bench to score a late equalizer. They then locked horns with Premier League outfit Crystal Palace in the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday and were beaten on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.
Watford have endured an even tougher start to their league campaign with just one win in five. They suffered a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers in their game after the international break and could have no major complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target throughout the contest.
The visitors, who sit 17th in the table, are just two points behind their midweek opponents and will leapfrog them with maximum points on Monday.
Millwall vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Monday's game will mark the 110th meeting between Millwall and Watford. The hosts have won 46 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won 34 times, with their other 29 contests ending in draws.
- The hosts have won two of their last three games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last six.
- The visitors have not had a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.
- Millwall have scored four goals in the Championship this season, the joint-third-fewest in the division so far.
Millwall vs Watford Prediction
The Lions are on a three-game winless streak after winning four of their previous five outings. They have lost their two home league games this season by an aggregate scoreline of 5-0 and will be desperate for some luck on Monday.
The Hornets, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a three-game unbeaten run, and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are, however, without an away win since the start of March and could lose this one.
Prediction: Millwall 1-0 Watford
Millwall vs Watford Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Millwall to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No