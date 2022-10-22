Millwall vs West Brom Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2022

Millwall will play host to West Brom at The Den in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

Millwall vs West Brom Preview

Millwall head into the clash sitting in the eighth spot with 23 points – five behind table-toppers QPR. Manager Gary Rowett has earned praise of late following three successive wins over Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Watford. He will be eying a fourth straight victory amid reports of West Brom’s intentions to hire him.

The Lions, who finished ninth out of 24 teams last season, could anticipate an automatic promotion if they maintain their current upward trajectory. Recent head-to-head stats have placed the two teams on par with each other – one win each and one draw. However, the hosts are not only in better shape but are also enjoying a great home run.

The visitors will enter the meeting sitting in the drop zone – third from bottom - after managing to claim 14 points from 15 games. In the event of a defeat on Saturday, they could switch places with basement dwellers Huddersfield and Coventry. Caretaker boss Richard Beale is under pressure to replicate his inspiring away win over Reading.

But the Baggies will not be traveling with a hundred percent fit squad due to injuries. A couple of changes will have to be made and we are unsure how that will affect performance. Three defenders and one forward have been sidelined for the clash, not forgetting how poorly they have fared on the road.

Millwall vs West Brom Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met nine times, with each side claiming three wins while three games ended in draws.

Millwall have defeated West Brom two times, drawn with them once and lost to them once at The Den.

Millwall have lost once in their last five home games, winning four times.

West Brom have won once in their last four away matches, drawing twice and losing once.

Millwall have won three of their last five matches, drawing and losing once while West Brom have won once, drawn once and lost three times.

Millwall vs West Brom Prediction

A win could catapult the hosts into the top three of the standings if other results happen to be favorable to their course.

While the visitors continue their search for a permanent coach, Richard Beale needs to prove to his temporary employers that he’s fit for the job.

Millwall are expected to extend their three-game winning streak with a comfortable victory against West Brom on Saturday.

Prediction: Millwall 3-1 West Brom

Millwall vs West Brom Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Millwall win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Millwall to score first – Yes

Tip 4: West Brom to score - Yes

