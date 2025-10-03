Millwall vs West Brom Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025 

Millwall and West Brom will battle for three points in an EFL Championship round nine clash on Saturday (October 4th). The game will be played at The Den.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 4-0 thrashing by Coventry City at the same venue in midweek. Haji Wright put the visitors ahead in the 29th-minute and completed his brace in the 66th. Ellis Simms and Kaine Kesler-Hayden scored two late goals to help Frank Lampard's side leave with maximum points.

West Brom, meanwhile, claimed a 1-0 away win over Norwich City. Josh Maja's 20th-minute strike settled the contest.

The victory took the Baggies to fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 14 points from eight games. Millwall are 12th with 11 points to their name.

Millwall vs West Brom Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 52nd meeting between the two sides. Millwall were victorious 20 times, West Brom have 16 wins to their name while 15 games ended in stalemates.

One of those draws came in the most recent clash between the two sides in February 2025, when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

The last five head-to-head games have ended level.

Millwall have won just one of their last six games across competitions (three draws).

West Brom's six league games this season to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Eight of the last nine head-to-head games, including each of the last five, have produced less than three goals.

Millwall vs West Brom Prediction

Millwall won two of their opening three league games but have won just one of five since then (two losses). They were battered by Coventry in their most recent game in front of their fans and will hope to bounce back here.

West Brom, for their part, were four points short of the playoff spots last season. They started the season aiming to be in the promotion conversation and their start to the season has put them in fine stead to return to the Premier League after seven years away.

Draws have been the most recurrent result in this fixture in recent years. Back this trend to continue in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 West Brom

Millwall vs West Brom Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

