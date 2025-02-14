Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

The action continues in round 33 of the EFL Championship as Millwall and West Bromwich Albion lock horns at the Den on Saturday. The Baggies will head into the weekend looking to get one over the home side, having failed to win their last seven meetings since February 2020.

Millwall were left red-faced on Wednesday as they suffered a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of relegation-battling Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

Before that, the Lions were on a four-game winning streak, including a 2-0 victory over Leeds United in the FA Cup fourth round on February 8.

Millwall have picked up 40 points from their 31 Championship matches so far to sit 14th in the table, level on points with 15th-placed Preston North End.

West Bromwich Albion, meanwhile, continued to struggle for consistency as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers at the Hawthorns in midweek.

The Baggies have failed to win six of their last eight matches across all competitions, losing four and claiming two draws since kicking off 2025 with a 3-1 victory over Preston on New Year’s Day.

West Brom have picked up 47 points from their 32 Championship games to sit sixth in the league standings, two points above seventh-placed Bristol City outside the playoff places.

Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 50 meetings between the sides, Millwall boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

West Bromwich Albion have picked up 15 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Millwall are unbeaten in their last seven games against the Baggies, claiming two wins and five draws since a 2-0 defeat in February 2020.

West Brom are on a run of nine consecutive away games without a win across all competitions, losing five and claiming four draws since November’s 2-1 victory at Hull City.

Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

The last four meetings between Millwall and West Bromwich Albion have ended all square and we anticipate another cagey affair at the Den this weekend.

That said, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of the last eight meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 clashes)

