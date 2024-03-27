Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th, 2024

Millwall take on West Bromwich Albion in Round 39 of the Championship on Friday (March 29).

Neil Harris' Millwall are coming off a 2-0 defeat at Leeds United in their previous game. Wilfried Gronto and Daniel James scored either side of half-time as the Lions remain 16th in the standings, with 43 points from 38 games.

Meanwhile, Carlos Corberan's West Brom beat Bristol City 2-0 in their last outing. Tom Fellows and Jeet Wallace scored in either half. The Baggies remain in the hunt for the playoffs, occupying fifth place, with 66 points from 38 games.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Millwall-West Brom Championship game:

Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion head-to-head stats and key numbers

Millwall have won 20 of their 48 games with West Brom, losing 15.

The Lions are unbeaten in five games with West Brom, winning two.

Millwall have won only two of their last seven home games across competitions, losing four.

West Brom are unbeaten in five away outings across competitions, winning two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Millwall: L-W-D-W-W; West Brom: W-W-D-W-D

Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion prediction

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns. While Millwall are in mid-table, West Brom are firmly in the promotion places as they seek a return to the Premier League.

Millwall's recent form is encouraging, though, losing once in five games across competitions after snapping a four-game losing streak, Meanwhile, West Brom have fared in the same period - going unbeaten in six games - winning four.

The head-to-head record, though, favours the hosts, who have lost just once in nine meetings, winning four. However, with three of their last five meetings ending in draws - including the last two - expect the trend to continue.

Precition: Millwall 1-1 West Brom

Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Milwall to keep a clean sheet: No (The Lions have one clean sheet in their last three games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Less than 3 goals: Yes (Only one of their last six meetings have produced more than two goals.)