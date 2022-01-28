Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Millwall entertain West Bromwich Albion in their upcoming EFL Championship fixture on Saturday.

The hosts' losing streak this year continued last week as they suffered a 1-0 loss at Blackpool, which saw them drop to 15th position in the league standings.

West Brom failed to build on their 3-0 win over Peterborough last week and suffered a 2-0 home loss to Preston North End in their midweek league fixture on Wednesday.

Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

There have been 44 meetings between the two sides across all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1924. The fixture has been closely contested between the two sides, with the home side enjoying a narrow 18-15 lead in wins.

The spoils have been shared 11 times between the two sides, including the 1-1 draw played out at the Hawthorns earlier this season.

Millwall form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

West Bromwich Albion form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-D

Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Millwall

Tom Bradshaw will be a key absentee for the hosts, having scored seven goals in the league this season. He is expected to return to the fold from a ligament injury in April.

Sheyi Ojo, Alex Pearce, Jed Wallace, Daniel Ballard and Ryan Leonard will also miss the game on account of injuries.

Injured: Sheyi Ojo, Tom Bradshaw, Alex Pearce, Jed Wallace, Daniel Ballard, Ryan Leonard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion

Daryl Dike became the latest injury concern for the visiting side as he was ruled out for two months on account of a hamstring injury. Robert Snodgrass, Dara O'Shea and Kean Bryan remain sidelined with injuries while Semi Ajayi is expected to start here.

West Bromwich Albion @WBA



As always, we thank you for your everlasting support, through thick and thin. We know yesterday's performance was not good enough.

Injured: Robert Snodgrass, Dara O'Shea, Kean Bryan, Daryl Dike

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson; Scott Malone, George Evans, Billy Mitchell, Dan McNamara, Ben Thompson; Benik Afobe, Mason Bennett

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): David Button; Matt Clarke, Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre; Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Adam Reach, Conor Townsend; Karlan Grant, Matt Phillips; Grady Diangana

Millwall vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Millwall have been on a poor run of form this year, having failed to score in their last two games. West Brom also have just one win this year and have just two goals in their last nine away games.

With that in mind, a low-scoring draw seems to be the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Edited by Peter P