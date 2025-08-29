Millwall vs Wrexham Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Millwall will entertain Wrexham at the Den in the EFL Championship on Saturday. The hosts have won two of their three league games, while the Red Dragons have endured a winless run in the league thus far.

The Lions met Sheffield United in the league last week and recorded a 1-0 away win. They continued their winning form in the Carabao Cup second round, with a 2-1 home triumph over Coventry City earlier this week. Massimo Luongo broke the deadlock in the first half, and Kamarl Antonio Grant doubled their lead after the break.

The visitors earned their first point of the league campaign last week as Kieffer Moore's brace helped them hold Sheffield Wednesday to a 2-2 home draw. They gave away a two-goal lead in the second half. They bounced back from that stalemate with a 3-2 away triumph over Preston North End in the Carabao Cup.

Millwall vs Wrexham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met 26 times in all competitions. As many as 11 games have ended in draws, and the visitors lead 9-6 in wins.

They will meet for the first time since the 2000-01 season.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six games in this fixture, though four games have ended in draws.

Six of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The Lions have seen conclusive results in their last seven home games in the Championship, recording five wins.

The visitors have scored and conceded at least two goals in their last four games in all competitions.

Millwall vs Wrexham Prediction

The Lions have enjoyed a good start to their season, winning four of the five games in all competitions. Notably, their only loss in that period was registered at home earlier this month. They have kept four clean sheets in their last six games in this fixture.

The Red Dragons have conceded at least two goals in their three league games thus far and will look to improve upon that record here. They are winless in their last three away meetings against the hosts and have failed to score in these games, which is a cause for concern.

The hosts have been the dominant side in recent meetings against Wrexham, and considering the visitors' winless run thus far, we back the Lions to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Millwall 2-1 Wrexham

Millwall vs Wrexham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Millwall to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

