Millwall vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Millwall will welcome Wycombe Wanderers to the Den on Saturday for a matchday 31 clash in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this clash on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run in the league that has seen them climb up to 11th on the table.

Their last match came on Wednesday, when goals in each half from Jed Wallace and Ben Thompson gave them a 2-0 home win over Birmingham City.

Wycombe, for their part, have just one win from their last seven games in all competitions. They currently occupy bottom spot in the Championship, 10 points away from safety.

The Chairboys suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Derby County in their most recent fixture to all but confirm their relegation back to League One.

Millwall vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-to-Head

This will be the 20th meeting between the two sides and there is very little to choose from with their head-to-head record.

Millwall have a slight advantage with eight wins and four draws, while Wycombe were victorious on seven previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 17 October, 2020 in a matchday five fixture of the current campaign. Second-half goals from Jed Wallace and Ryan Leonard helped Millwall cancelfirst-halfalf strike by Scott Kashket to pick up a 2-1 away win.

Millwall form guide: W-W-W-D-D

Wycombe Wanderers form guide: L-W-L-L-D

Millwall vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Millwall

The hosts have two players ruled out through injury for the visit of Wycombe Wanderers.

Connor Mahoney (muscle) and Murray Wallace (broken foot) are both unavailable for selection. Furthermore, Maikel Kieftenbeld is a doubt with a hamstring problem.

There are no suspension worries for manager Gary Rowett.

Injuries: Connor Mahoney, Murray Wallace

Doubtful: Maikel Kieftenbeld

Suspension: None

Wycombe Wanderers

The visitors have no known injury or suspension concerns ahead of this match.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Millwall vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Bartosz Biatkowski (GK); Scott Malone, Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson, Mahlon Romero; Billy Mitchell, Ryan Woods, Shaun Williams, Jed Wallace; Mason Bennett; Matt Smith

Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Allsop (GK); Jordan Obita, Ryan Tafazolli, Josh Knight, Jason McCarthy; Anis Mehmeti, Curtis Thompson, David Wheeler; Gareth McCleary, Uche Ikpeazu, Daryl Horgan

Millwall vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

Wycombe Wanderers' poor run of form suggests there is only one way this game could go.

Millwall have been emphatic of late and could make it four consecutive victories in the Championship. Their tight defense, coupled with Wycombe's blunt attack, suggests a clean sheet could be on the cards.

Prediction: Millwall 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers