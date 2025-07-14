Milsami vs KuPS Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2025

Milsami will welcome KuPS to Complexul Sportiv Raional Orhei in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday. They met in the first leg in Kuopio last week, and the Yellow-Black registered a 1-0 home win.

The hosts have seen a drop in form, and after winning their first two games of the season with a scoreline of 3-0, they have lost their last two games. They failed to score for the first time this season in the first leg and will look to bounce back here.

The visitors head into the match in great form and are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, recording four wins. The 1-0 win last week was their first home triumph in European qualifiers since 2022.

Milsami vs KuPS Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams squared off thrice in European qualifiers thus far. The visitors are unbeaten in these games, recording two wins. Two of these three meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

The Red Eagles are winless in their last four home games in European qualifiers, playing out two draws. They suffered a 4-1 home loss in the Conference League qualifiers to the visitors in 2022.

The visitors have won two of their last five away games in all competitions, with one triumph registered on penalties.

The hosts have won just one of their last nine games in European qualifiers. They have failed to score in four games in that period. They have conceded two goals in four games in that period.

The visitors have lost just two of their last 10 away games in European qualifiers while recording five wins.

Milsami vs KuPS Prediction

The Red Eagles have lost their two games in July thus far, conceding three goals while scoring just one. Notably, they have won just one of their last three competitive home games, scoring one goal apiece in two.

Kanarialinnut are unbeaten in three games this month, recording two wins. Notably, they have conceded two goals in two games in that period. They have kept three clean sheets in their last five European qualifiers.

Considering the visitors' good away record in European qualifiers, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Milsami 1-2 KuPS

Milsami vs KuPS Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - KuPS to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

