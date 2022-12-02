Milton Keynes Dons vs Burton Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2022

Milton Keynes Dons will host Burton Albion at Stadium MK on Saturday in another round of League One football.

The home side have endured a difficult campaign and currently find themselves in the drop zone with pressure now mounting on manager Liam Manning. They were beaten 3-1 by Barnsley in their last league outing before being knocked out of the FA Cup after a 3-2 defeat to Portsmouth last weekend.

MK Dons sit 21st in the league table with just 14 points from 18 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Burton Albion have also had their struggles this season but have hit a good patch of late. They picked up an impressive 2-2 draw against league leaders Plymouth Argyle in their last league game before thrashing Chippenham Town 6-1 in the FA Cup last time out.

The visitors are level on points with their weekend opposition but sit a place lower in the league table. They will be looking to leapfrog them with maximum points on Saturday.

Milton Keynes Dons vs Burton Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between MK Dons and Burton Albion. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won half that tally. There has been one draw between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

MK Dons have picked up just four points on home turf in the league this season. No other side have picked up fewer.

Burton have picked up just five points on the road in the league this season, the fewest in League One so far.

The Brewers have the worst defensive record in League One this season with a concession tally of 40.

Milton Keynes Dons vs Burton Albion Prediction

MK Dons have lost three of their last four games after going undefeated in their four games prior. They have, however, won three of their last four home games and will hope to maximize their home advantage this weekend.

Burton are undefeated in their last five games across all competitions and will head into the weekend clash with confidence. They are, however, winless in their last four away matches and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Milton Keynes Dons 2-2 Burton Albion

Milton Keynes Dons vs Burton Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of the visitors' last seven matches)

