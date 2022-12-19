Milton Keynes Dons vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20, 2022 

Milton Keynes Dons will host Leicester City at Stadium MK on Tuesday (December 20) night in the last 16 of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup.

The hosts kicked off their cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Sutton United before picking up a shock 2-0 away win over Watford, with Matthew Dennis and Darragh Burns getting on the scoresheet in either half. Milton faced Morecambe in the competition last time out, picking up a largely comfortable 2-0 win. MK Dons last reached this stage of the cup competition in the 2014-15 campaign.

Leicester, meanwhile, have endured a wretched start to their season but have bounced back recently will hope to continue their cup run. They beat Stockport County on penalties in their first cup game of the season following a goalless draw before picking up a dominant 3-0 home win over Newport County last time out.

The visitors have made it to three semifinals and a quarterfinal in their last five Carabao Cup campaigns and will look to go all the way this time around.

Milton Keynes Dons vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 15th meeting between MK Dons and Leicester. The hosts have won five of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won six.

There have been three draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

The Foxes are unbeaten in their last four games in the fixture.

The Dons have picked up just five points at home in League One this season, the fewest in the English third tier.

Five of Leicester's eight league defeats this season have come on the road.

Brendan Rodgers' men have scored 25 league goals this season, the highest of any team in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Milton Keynes Dons vs Leicester City Betting Tips

The Dons' latest result snapped a four-game winless streak. They have, however, won just one of their last four home games and could struggle.

Leicester, meanwhile, have won their last three competitive games on the bounce and have lost just one of their last seven. They're overwhelming favourites and should come out on top.

Prediction: Milton Keynes Dons 1-3 Leicester City

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of the hosts' last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in all but one of MK Dons' last eight meetings.)

