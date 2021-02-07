Minamino Transfer: A win-win for Liverpool and Southampton?

Many eyebrows were raised last night two hours before the deadline when Takumi Minamino moved from Liverpool to Southampton on a six-month loan. On paper, it looks like a win-win for all parties involved.

For Liverpool, Klopp has said to reporters that he did not give him a good enough run of games, but he feels that him going to Southampton will give him that game time he needs to thrive.

The competition in the wide areas at Liverpool is fierce, with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah both mainly operating in those roles but plenty of back up with Diego Jota, Xherdan Shaqiri, and even Curtis Jones, who can provide cover out on the wings as seen recently against Manchester United in the FA Cup. The stats back up Klopp’s thinking that he has had six minutes of game time since playing against Crystal Palace in December.

📝 DEAL DONE: Southampton have signed Takumi Minamino on loan for the rest of the season from Liverpool. (Source: @SouthamptonFC) pic.twitter.com/SRzg28POj9 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 2, 2021

By sending Minamino to Southampton, there is not only more game time on offer but also easing of pressure. Southampton are sitting comfortably in mid table and will likely finish away from any danger meaning there is little to play for. This should allow Minamino time to enjoy being involved in regular Premier League football and gain confidence in the league that he has only been a bit part player of, for the year he has spent in English football so far and be able to hit some form.

The benefit for Minamino is that Liverpool and Southampton both play a high press, meaning that for Southampton, he should settle into their system with relative ease. Likewise, if he develops the way that Klopp and Liverpool hope, he keeps the tactical familiarity he has built up in Liverpool, which should be relatively simple due to both teams wanting their forwards to press.

With Minamino there is definitely a good player there, which is what encouraged Liverpool to buy him from RB Salzburg in the first place. This RB Salzburg link maybe also helped with the deal with Ralph Hassenhuttl being the ex-RB Leipzig manager. He will know of his strengths, albeit playing with the other RB team, though there is no denying there are links between the two.

The deal also suits Southampton themselves, which bringing a player with Champions' League experience will give the squad a boost. Minamino is also a good replacement, an upgrade in the forward positions with Shane Long moving on to Bournemouth on the same day on loan as well. By bringing Minamino in, Hassenhuttl can push Theo Walcott upfront who has been forming good partnerships with Danny Ings and Che Adams, respectively. It gives further depth to what is a tight Saints squad.