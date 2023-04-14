Minnesota United FC vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2023 

Minnesota United host Orlando City at the Allianz Field Stadium in the MLS on Sunday, looking to bounce back from their latest defeat.

The Loons were beaten 2-1 by Chicago Fire in their last game, which ended their unbeaten start to the 2023 season.

A first-half brace from Kei Kamara had them trailing at the break, but Kervin Arriaga pulled one back for the visitors just 12 minutes after the restart.

Adrian Heath's side huffed and puffed in search of an elusive equalizer but it never came and they went down for the first time this term.

With 11 points in the bag from six games, Minnesota are in fifth position in the Eastern Conference standings.

Orlando, on the contrary, have seen an erratic start to the new top-flight season, winning, losing and drawing twice each.

Their last match ended in a 2-0 loss at the hands of Nashville two weeks ago, as Fafa Picault and Hany Mukhtar piled more misery on the Lions.

Minnesota United FC vs Orlando City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been four previous clashes between the sides, with Minnesota winning twice and losing once to Orlando.

The sides last met in August 2020, with the match ending in a 3-1 win for Orlando at home.

With seven goals scored in six games, Minnesota have scored the joint-lowest goals of any team residing in the top eight positions of the Western Conference standings.

On the other hand, with only five goals conceded, Minnesota have the second-best defensive record in the league.

Having lost their last game, Orlando could lose twice in a row for the first time since September-October 2022.

Minnesota have drawn both their home games this season. The last time they went three consecutive home games without a win in the same season was in June-July 2017 (4).

Minnesota United FC vs Orlando City Prediction

Minnesota may have lost their last game but have started the 2023 season on a better note compared to Orlando, who have struggled for consistency so far.

The Loons haven't beaten the Lions in their last two games but that run should end here despite a potentially close fight.

Prediction: Minnesota United FC 2-1 Orlando City

Minnesota United FC vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Minnesota United

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

