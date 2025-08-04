Minnesota United vs Atletico San Luis Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2025

Minnesota United will face Atletico San Luis at the Allianz Field on Wednesday in the final round of the 2025 Leagues Cup group stage. The home side have had a mixed Leagues Cup campaign so far, but will advance to the knockout stages with a big win on Wednesday as they sit fourth in the MLS table with four points.

Ad

They thrashed Queretaro 4-1 in their opening game last week, scoring twice in each half via efforts from four different players. They then faced Club America in their second game, playing out a 3-3 draw and had looked set to be headed toward maximum points before their opponents scored a 90th-minute equalizer to send the game to penalties, which the Loons lost.

Atletico San Luis, meanwhile, fell to a 4-0 hiding at the hands of Portland Timbers in their tournament opener. They then played out an end-to-end 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake in their second group outing before going on to win the penalty shootout.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit 13th in the Liga MX with two points from an obtainable six and must not only win heavily this week, but also need an extraordinary set of results elsewhere to advance to the knockout stages.

Minnesota United vs Atletico San Luis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Minnesota and San Luis.

Minnesota have had four competitive meetings against Mexican opposition. They have won three of those games in normal time, won one on penalties, and lost one on penalties.

ASL have scored two goals in the Leagues Cup so far. Club Leon and Queretaro (1) are the only Mexican sides in the competition with fewer goals.

The Loons are without a clean sheet in their last 12 competitive outings.

Ad

Minnesota United vs Atletico San Luis Prediction

Minnesota's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories, and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They have won all but one of their last five games on home turf and will fancy their chances of a positive result this week.

Atleti de San Luis, meanwhile, ended a three-game losing run last time out. They are, however, underdogs heading into the midweek clash and could lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-1 Atletico San Luis

Minnesota United vs Atletico San Luis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Minnesota United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the hosts' last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More