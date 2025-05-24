Minnesota United vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025

Minnesota United and Austin FC return to action in MLS when they lock horns at Allianz Field on Saturday. Both sides head into the weekend off impressive victories in the US Open Cup.
American defender Anthony Markanich came up clutch for Minnesota in midweek, scoring twice in the final five minutes in a 3-2 comeback win over St. Louis City in the US Open Cup last 16.
It was in keeping with their fine run of results in MLS, where Eric Ramsay’s men have won three of their most recent four games, with a 2-0 loss to Houston Dynamo on May 15 being the exception.
Minnesota have 25 points from 14 league matches to sit second in the Western Conference, three points behind first-placed Vancouver Whitecaps.
Meanwhile, Austin cruised through the round of 16 of the US Open Cup in midweek with a 3-1 victory over Houston Dynamo at the Q2 Stadium.
Head coach Nico Estevez will hope that the cup result can serve as a springboard for an upturn in form in the league, where they are winless in five matches, losing three, since a 1-0 victory over LA Galaxy in April.
With 18 points from 14 matches, Austin are ninth in the Western Conference but could move into sixth with all three points on Saturday.
Minnesota United vs Austin FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Minnesota and Austin have five wins each from their previous 10 encounters.
- Minnesota are unbeaten in seven of eight home games across competitions, winning five.
- Austin are on a run of three back-to-back away defeats, conceding nine times and scoring twice since claiming successive victories over Los Angeles FC and St. Louis City in March.
- Minnesota have seven wins in their last 13 MLS games, losing twice, since kicking off the season with a 1-0 loss to Los Angeles in February’s season opener.
Minnesota United vs Austin FC Prediction
Their last six meetings have produced a combined 18 goals, so another action-packed contest could be on the cards. Minnesota head into the game as the more in-form side and should make the most of their home advantage.
Prediction: Minnesota 2-1 Austin
Minnesota United vs Austin FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Minnesota to win
Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last nine meetings.)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last six clashes.)