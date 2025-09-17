Minnesota United vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2025

Minnesota United and Austin return to action in the US Open Cup when they square off in the first leg of the semifinals at Allianz Field on Wednesday. Both sides needed penalties to progress through the quarter-finals, with the hosts seeing off Chicago Fire, while Austin edged out San Jose Earthquakes.
Minnesota United ensured they remain well in the MLS Supporters’ Shield title race heading into the final four games as they secured a 3-1 victory over fellow contenders San Diego FC on Sunday.
Eric Ramsay’s men are now unbeaten in four consecutive games (3W, 1D), having lost each of the previous three games preceding this run. This fine streak has seen them surge into fourth place in the MLS table, three points behind first-placed Philadelphia Union.
Minnesota United now turn their focus to the US Open Cup, where they have brushed aside Louisville City, St. Louis City, and Chicago Fire to reach the semifinals.
On the other hand, Austin FC were denied a third win on the trot in MLS last time out when they fell to a 2-0 defeat against FC Dallas at the Toyota Stadium.
Nico Estevez’s side currently sit seventh in the Western Conference standings with 41 points from 29 matches, two points above eighth-placed Colorado Rapids, just outside the automatic playoff places.
Austin edged out Locomotiva and Houston Dynamo in the opening two rounds back in May before claiming a penalty-shootout victory over San Jose Earthquakes in the quarterfinals on July 9.
Minnesota United vs Austin FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Minnesota United and Austin claiming five wins each from their previous 11 encounters.
- Austin are unbeaten in their last three visits to the Allianz Field, picking up two wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in August 2022.
- Minnesota have won just two of their most recent six home games while losing three and picking up one draw since mid-July.
- Austin are unbeaten in eight of their last 10 matches in all competitions, claiming five wins and three draws since the start of July.
Minnesota United vs Austin FC Prediction
The last seven meetings between Minnesota and Austin have seen a combined 20 goals scored, and we anticipate another end-to-end contest at Allianz Field as they look to place one foot in the final.
Following a rough patch in August, Minnesota have upped the ante in recent weeks and we are backing them to secure a vital first-leg advantage here.
Prediction: Minnesota United 2-1 Austin FC
Minnesota United vs Austin FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven meetings)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of the last seven clashes between the two teams)