Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July 2025

The US Open Cup is back in action with another set of matches this week as Minnesota United lock horns with Chicago Fire in an important encounter at the Soldier Field on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Preview
Chicago Fire are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of FC Cincinnati and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Minnesota United, on the other hand, are in third place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts defeated FC Dallas by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.
Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Chicago Fire have a good historical record against Minnesota United and have won six out of the 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Minnesota United's four victories.
- Chicago Fire have won only one of their last four matches in MLS, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 3-2 margin against Charlotte FC last month.
- Minnesota United are unbeaten in their last three matches in MLS, with their previous such defeat in the competition coming by a 4-2 defeat at the hands of San Diego FC last month.
- Chicago Fire have won their last two matches against Minnesota United in MLS and have scored a total of seven goals in these games.
Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Prediction
Minnesota United have been consistently impressive so far this season and will look to make the most of their admirable form. The hosts have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.
Chicago Fire have not been at their best over the past year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. Minnesota United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Minnesota United 2-1 Chicago Fire
Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Minnesota United to score first - Yes