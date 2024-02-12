Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2024

Minnesota United will face Chicago Fire on Wednesday in another round of the 2024 MLS Pre-season campaign.

The Loons kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against CF Montreal with Loic Mesanvi opening the scoring midway through the second half before their opponents drew level late in the game. They then picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Phoenix Rising last time out with Hassani Dotson and Patrick Weab getting on the scoresheet to overturn an early deficit.

Following Wednesday's game, Minnesota United will face Charlotte FC at the weekend before making their return to competitive action away at Austin later in the month.

Chicago Fire, meanwhile, have had mixed results in their pre-season campaign so far. They were beaten 3-1 by Los Angeles FC in their last match, with Fabian Herbers scoring the game's opener just before the half-hour mark before their opponents turned the game on its head in the second half.

The Men in Red will face Portland Timbers in their final pre-season outing before kicking things off in the new Major League Soccer campaign next weekend.

Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the tenth meeting between the two teams. Minnesota have won four of their previous matchups while Chicago have won one fewer. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The Loons have won just one of their last six games in this fixture.

The Fire are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Minnesota are without a clean sheet in their last 11 matches.

Ten of Chicago's 14 league defeats last season came on foreign grounds.

Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Minnesota's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings but marked just their second win in their last 11 matches. They have lost their last two games in this fixture and will look to end that streak this week.

Chicago, on the other hand, lost their previous game after a run of three games without defeat and will look to bounce back here. They have, however, failed to impress away from home in recent times and may have to settle for a draw here.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-2 Chicago Fire

Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of Minnesota's last eight matches)

﻿