Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids take on an impressive Minnesota United side in an important encounter at the Allianz Field on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Preview

Colorado Rapids are currently in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Rapids suffered a defeat at the hands of Cruz Azul on penalties in the Leagues Cup in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat against San Luis in the Leagues Cup this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Minnesota United have a good recent record against Colorado Rapids and have won nine out of the 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Colorado Rapids' seven victories.

Minnesota United are lost each of their last two matches in all competitions - they were on an unbeaten run of three matches on the trot prior to this streak.

Minnesota United have conceded at least one goal in their last eight matches on the trot, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 0-0 stalemate against Holstein Kiel in June this year.

Colorado Rapids are winless in their last two matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 2-1 margin against Santos Laguna last week.

Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Minnesota United have been in impressive form in MLS this season and will look to restore their unbeaten streak in the competition. The hosts have excellent attacking players in their ranks and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Colorado Rapids can pack a punch on their day and will look to step up to the plate in this fixture. Minnesota United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-1 Colorado Rapids

Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes