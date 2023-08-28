Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2023

Minnesota United host Colorado Rapids at the Allianz Field Stadium on Wednesday in the MLS, looking to recover from their latest setback.

The Loons were held to a 1-1 draw by Seattle Sounders on Sunday, with Yeimar Gomez Andrade's 56th-minute own goal canceling out his own first-half effort for the visitors.

With eight wins, eight draws and eight defeats from 24 league games thus far, earning the team 32 points, Minnesota United are down in 10th position in the Western Conference standings.

Things have been much worse for Colorado Rapids this season, however, as the side sit rock bottom in the same table at 14th.

With only three wins and 11 defeats in 24 games, Robin Fraser's side have accrued only 19 points so far.

Their third and most recent league win came against FC Dallas in July this year, beating them 2-1 at home. Since then, the Rapids have drawn twice and lost once.

In the 2023 Leagues Cup, Colorado failed to shine, losing both their games in the group stages to bow out in the first round of the competition.

Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 previous clashes between the sides, with Minnesota and Colorado winning seven times each.

The fixture has seen only two draws, but none in the last nine.

Colorado Rapids have beaten Minnesota United just once in their last four encounters, having won their previous three.

Colorado Rapids have conceded four goals in each of their last two games: 4-1 vs Toluca in the Leagues Cup and 4-0 vs LAFC in the MLS.

Colorado Rapids have lost their last three games in a row.

Minnesota United have won just once in their last six games in all competitions.

Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Neither side have been on a great run of form lately, especially Colorado, who've been the worst side in the Western Conference this season. Minnesota will be confident of their chances against the bottom-dwellers, but their own poor form means this match could end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-1 Colorado Rapids

Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes