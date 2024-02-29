Minnesota United vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd March 2024 

Minnesota United host Columbus Crew at the Allianz Arena in the MLS on Saturday, looking to build on their opening-day victory.

The Loons overcame Austin 2-1 in Texas last weekend. Robin Lod and Alejandro Bran struck apiece for the visitors, before Guilhermo Biro pulled one back for the home side deep in stoppage time.

With three points in the bag, Minnesota are in third place in the Western Conference standings after round one. For the record, the first matchday produced only four winners.

Just like the 2023 season, the Minneapolis outfit began their campaign with an away win, but will be hoping for a better finish, as the side only accomplished 11th place last time.

Columbus Crew also had no upset on the opening day. The reigning MLS Cup champions beat Atlanta United 1-0 at home, with Cucho Hernandez scoring the only goal of the game in the 27th minute.

Minnesota United vs Columbus Crew Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six previous clashes between the sides, and the spoils are equally shared with three wins each, including two penalty shootout wins for the Loons.

Minnesota and Columbus last met in August 2023, where the sides played out a 3-3 draw before the Loons prevailed 7-6 on penalties.

Minnesota have won just two of their last 10 league games, whereas Columbus have won three of their last four.

Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernandez has scored in their last three MLS games.

Minnesota United vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Minnesota and Columbus both began the new season on a winning note, and will be eager to continue in the same vein. However, at least one side will definitely drop points.

The Loons have had the Crew's number in their recent clashes and will hence be confident entering the tie. The visitors, though, are the reigning champions, having romped to the MLS Cup title last year.

It will be close, and might well end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-2 Columbus Crew

Minnesota United vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes