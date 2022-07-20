Minnesota United vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Club football makes a return with another round of pre-season fixtures this week as Everton take on MLS outfit Minnesota United in an intriguing clash at the Allianz Field on Wednesday.

Minnesota United vs Everton Preview

Minnesota United are currently in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The home side eased past DC United by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, finished in 16th place in the Premier League table last season and have flattered to deceive over the past year. The Toffees suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of league rivals Arsenal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Minnesota United vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Minnesota United have never played a game against Everton and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Everton escaped relegation by a narrow margin of four points last season and will need to work hard to restore their status as a formidable foe in the Premier League.

Minnesota United are unbeaten in their last five matches in the MLS and have managed to find their feet in the competition this season.

Everton won only 11 of their 38 Premier League matches last season - 14 teams fared better than the Toffees in this regard.

Everton have plenty of work to do on their defensive line and have conceded 12 goals in their last four matches in all competitions.

Emanuel Reynoso is in excellent form at the moment and has managed a league-high nine goal contributions for Minnesota United since the MLS returned from a three-week break in June.

Minnesota United vs Everton Prediction

Everton have struggled in the Premier League over the past year and have plenty of work to do ahead of the new season. The Toffees have been defensively poor in recent weeks and cannot afford to underestimate their opponents this week.

Minnesota United can pack a punch on their day and will look to test their potential against a strong European side. Everton are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-2 Everton

Minnesota United vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Everton

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Emanuel Reynoso to score - Yes

