Minnesota United vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th April 2025

Minnesota United host FC Dallas at the Allianz Field on Saturday, looking to extend their unbeaten run to eight games in the MLS. Since a 1-0 loss to Los Angeles FC on the opening day, the Loons have managed to avoid defeat in the next seven outings, winning four times and drawing thrice.

With 15 points in the bag, Eric Ramsay's side are up in second place in the Western Conference standings, behind only leaders Vancouver Whitecaps (19).

Last weekend, their surge was halted by Toronto, who held them to a goalless stalemate as Minnesota's two-game winning run ended.

On the other hand, FC Dallas are down in eighth position in the same table, having won just thrice and accumulated only 11 points in their campaign so far.

Since winning back-to-back games at the end of March, Los Toros drew 1-1 to Atlanta United before a 1-0 loss to Seattle Sounders.

It was their third top-flight defeat of the campaign, and interestingly, all of them have come on home turf.

Minnesota United vs FC Dallas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 19 clashes between the sides in history, and the spoils are closely shared with seven wins for Minnesota and eight for Dallas.

Dallas won 5-3 against Minnesota in their latest encounter on June 2024, ending a four-game winless run from open play (Los Toros had beaten them on penalties in the MLS Cup Playoffs in October 2022).

The Bulls haven't won consecutively in the fixture since doing it in 2018 and 2019-20.

Having lost their last MLS clash, Dallas could see consecutive losses in the competition for the second time this season, having lost to Chicago Fire and Vancouver Whitecaps in back-to-back games in March.

All three losses in the MLS season for Dallas have come on home turf, at the Toyota Stadium.

After losing their opening MLS fixture of the season, Minnesota have gone unbeaten in their next seven.

Minnesota vs FC Dallas Prediction

The Loons are on a better run of form here and come into the fixture as favorites. Dallas have been sloppy lately and can expect a challenge on their hands here, one they might struggle to rise up to.

Prediction: Minnesota 2-1 FC Dallas

Minnesota vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Minnesota United to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

