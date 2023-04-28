Minnesota United vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30th 2023

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Minnesota United and FC Dallas go head-to-head at Allianz Field on Sunday.

The Loons have lost their last three MLS matches and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Minnesota United secured their place in the fourth round of the US Open Cup on Wednesday when they picked up a 3-1 win over Detroit City FC.

Manager Adrian Heath will hope his side’s cup win can serve as a catalyst for a fine run of form as they return to the MLS, where they have lost their last three matches.

Minnesota have picked up three wins and two draws from their opening eight matches to collect 11 points and sit seventh in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, FC Dallas were denied a third win on the spin last time out as they fell to a 3-1 loss against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.

Nico Estévez’s men were previously on a three-game unbeaten run, including successive victories over Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake respectively.

With 14 points from nine matches, Dallas are currently fourth in the Western Conference table, level on points with fifth-placed San Jose Earthquakes.

Minnesota United vs FC Dallas Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With seven wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Minnesota United boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

FC Dallas have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Minnesota United have won four of their last five games against Dallas, with a 3-0 loss in September 2021 being the exception.

Estévez’s men are winless in three of their four away matches in the league so far, losing twice and picking up one draw.

The Loons have failed to win their last six home matches across all competitions, while losing four and claiming two draws since the turn of the year.

Minnesota United vs FC Dallas Prediction

Having picked up a morale-boosting cup win in midweek, Minnesota United will head into the weekend with renewed confidence as they look to end their losing streak in the league. While we expect Dallas to put up a fight, we are backing the Loons to come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-1 FC Dallas

Minnesota United vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United

Tip 2: First to score - Minnesota United (The Loons have opened the scoring in seven of their nine games against Dallas)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the last six seven meetings between the sides)

