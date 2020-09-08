Minnesota United vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Minnesota United are set to host FC Dallas at the Allianz Field in their next Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture on Thursday.

Minnesota United come into this game on the back of a 4-0 thrashing of Real Salt Lake at the Allianz Field. A brace from Robin Lod and goals from Chase Gasper and Jacori Hayes secured a comfortable win for Adrian Heath's side.

The flick. The link up. Ridiculous team move from @MNUFC 🔥



Follow @MLS for morepic.twitter.com/RBYnslFngN — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 7, 2020

FC Dallas, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Sporting Kansas City on Thursday at the Children's Mercy Park. A Franco Jara goal for FC Dallas was cancelled out by a Khiry Shelton strike for Sporting Kansas City.

Minnesota United vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head

In seven encounters between the two sides, FC Dallas hold the clear advantage. They have won five games and lost two.

Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 win for FC Dallas. Goals from Fafa Picault, Jesus Ferreira and Reto Ziegler secured the win for FC Dallas, with Hassani Dotson scoring the lone goal for Minnesota United.

Minnesota United form guide: L-L-L-W

FC Dallas form guide: D-D-W-D

Advertisement

Minnesota United vs FC Dallas Team News

Minnesota United have some injury concerns. Manager Adrian Heath will be unable to call upon the services of goalkeeper Tyler Miller, defender Ike Opara and midfielder Ethan Finlay, who are all out with injuries. There remain doubts over the availability of forward Luis Amarilla, who is nursing an ankle injury.

Injured: Tyler Miller, Ike Opara, Ethan Finlay

Doubtful: Luis Amarilla

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, FC Dallas are also dealing with injuries. Midfielders Paxton Pomykal, Fafa Picault and Bryan Acosta, as well as goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer and defender Matt Hedges are all unavailable due to injuries. Defender Reggie Cannon is set to complete a move to Portugal, and will not play a role in the match.

"Thank you to everyone for your support over the past couple weeks. Sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you’ve ever been to stand back up taller than you ever were...Got a long ways to go ahead of me, but I’ll be back stronger in 2021!" -Paxton Pomykal pic.twitter.com/MQyaCNzl0S — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) September 7, 2020

Injured: Paxton Pomykal, Fafa Picault, Bryan Acosta, Jimmy Maurer, Matt Hedges

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Also Read: Top 10 football teams in the world- Football club ranking September 2020

Minnesota United vs FC Dallas Predicted XI

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair, Romain Metanire, Jose Aja, Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Jan Gregus, Osvaldo Alonso, Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod, Mason Toye, Kevin Molino

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kyle Zobeck, Ryan Hollingshead, Bressan, Reto Ziegler, John Nelson, Thiago Santos, Brandon Servania, Santiago Mosquera, Michael Barrios, Franco Jara, Jesus Ferreira

Minnesota United vs FC Dallas Prediction

Minnesota United lost three games in a row before their win against Real Salt Lake, and they will be looking to keep the momentum going. In the absence of key winger Ethan Finlay, youngster Mason Toye and Trinidad and Tobago international Kevin Molino will have to step up.

Meanwhile, FC Dallas have only won one of their last four games. They have a few injury worries, and manager Luchi Gonzalez will hope that the replacements deliver. A draw may be the most likely outcome in this match.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-1 FC Dallas

Also Read: 10 most expensive Chelsea signings of all time