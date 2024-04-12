Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Houston Dynamo lock horns with an impressive Minnesota United side in an important clash at the Allianz Field on Saturday.

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chicago Fire last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Salt Lake in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Minnesota United have a good recent record against Houston Dynamo and have won 10 out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's six victories.

Minnesota United have won their last seven matches against Houston Dynamo in the MLS - their longest winning streak against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Minnesota United scored an equaliser in the 86th minute to pull off a 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake last week and have now pulled off comebacks after the 85th minute on three separate occasions in the MLS this season.

Houston Dynamo were on a winning streak of three matches in the MLS before their 2-1 defeat against Chicago Fire last week.

Minnesota United have scored five of their nine goals in the MLS so far after the 86th minute.

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Minnesota United have been in impressive form this season and have shown plenty of resolve in the MLS so far. The likes of Teemu Pukki and Robin Lod are seasoned campaigners and will need to step up this weekend.

Houston Dynamo have also made their mark this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Minnesota United are in better form, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-1 Houston Dynamo

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Minnesota United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Teemu Pukki to score - Yes