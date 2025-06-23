Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25th 2025

Minnesota United will host Houston Dynamo at the Allianz Field on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The hosts will be keen to get back to winning ways and push higher up the table this midweek.
Minnesota were outclassed in their 4-2 home defeat against San Diego FC last time out marking the third time they had dropped points in their last four games. The Loons have struggled to pick up consistent wins in recent weeks but are only seven points off the top of the combined league table and will be optimistic to pick up results in the coming weeks and remain contenders for the Supporter's Shield.
Houston Dynamo have suffered back-to-back 3-1 home losses to Sporting Kansas City and more recently Montreal, and have only won one of their last five games across all competitions.
The Orange Crush have struggled to pick up results all season, with only five wins in 18 league games and will be keen to put up good performances in the coming weeks to push for playoffs qualification.
Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 24 previous occasions going into the weekend. Minnesota have won 10 of those games, six have ended in draws while Houston have won the remaining eight.
- The hosts have only won one of the last five meetings between the sides.
- The visitors have scored an impressive nine goals in the last five editions of this fixture.
- Minnesota are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.
- Houston have conceded 28 goals in 18 league games so far. Only three teams in the Western Conference have a worse defensive record.
Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Prediction
The Loons are slight favorites going into this midweek's game but will need to improve on their recent lapses to get all three points.
La Naranja will need to be at their best to get a win away from home and will likely be satisfied to get a point here. They have picked up good results on the road of late but could see defeat against a slightly better side this week.
Prediction: Minnesota United 2-1 Houston Dynamo
Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Minnesota to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last five matches have all produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the hosts' last five games)