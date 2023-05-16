Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2023

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Minnesota United play host to Houston Dynamo at Allianz Field on Wednesday.

The Loons will be looking to get one over the visitors, having lost the last five meetings between the sides since August 2021.

While Minnesota United have booked their place in the last-16 of the US Open Cup, they continue to struggle for results in the MLS as they were hammered 3-0 by Sporting Kansas City last Saturday.

Adrian Heath’s side have now failed to win their last six league outings, picking up one point from a possible 18 since their 1-0 victory over Saint Louis City on April 2.

With 12 points from 11 matches, Minnesota United are currently ninth in the Western Conference table, level on points with 10th-placed Colorado Rapids.

Meanwhile, Houston Dynamo suffered their first defeat since April 2 as they were beaten 1-0 by Seattle Sounders last weekend.

Prior to that, the Orange Crush were unbeaten in six consecutive games, claiming four wins and reaching the US Open Cup round of 16.

Houston Dynamo are currently seventh in the Western Conference standings, level on 14 points with eighth-placed Vancouver Whitecaps.

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 17 meetings between the sides, Minnesota United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Houston Dynamo have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Minnesota United are on a five-game winning streak against the Orange Crush and are unbeaten in their last seven meetings since a 3-0 loss in September 2020.

Houston Dynamo currently hold the worst away record in the MLS, having picked up just one point from their opening four games on the road.

The Loons are one of just two sides yet to pick up a league win at home this season, losing once and claiming three draws in their four home matches so far.

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

While Houston Dynamo head into the game as the more in-form side, Minnesota have the home advantage in their favour and we predict they will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-2 Houston Dynamo

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six clashes)

