Minnesota United vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Minnesota United lock horns with Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the Allianz Field on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Minnesota United vs Inter Miami Preview

Inter Miami are currently in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Herons thrashed New York Red Bulls by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, are in second place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The home side edged Louisville City FC to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Minnesota United vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have an excellent record against Minnesota United and have won the only match that has been played between the two teams. Minnesota United have never defeated Inter Miami in an MLS fixture.

After losing their opening game in MLS against Los Angeles FC this season, Minnesota United have remained unbeaten in their last 10 matches in the regular season of the competition.

Inter Miami have lost only one of their last 18 matches away from home in the regular season of MLS in a run dating back to last season and are unbeaten in their last nine such games.

Minnesota United were on a winless run of nine consecutive games against Eastern Conference opponents before their 1-0 victory against CF Montreal this year.

Minnesota United vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on moving up the league table in the coming weeks. The Herons were at their clinical best against New York Red Bulls and have a point to prove on Saturday.

Minnesota United have grown in stature this season and will look to make the most of their form this year. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-1 Inter Miami

Minnesota United vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Minnesota United to score first - Yes

