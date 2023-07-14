Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Minnesota United take on an impressive Los Angeles FC side in an important encounter at the Allianz Field on Saturday.

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Preview

Los Angeles FC are currently in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been impressive so far this season. The away side eased past St. Louis City by a 3-0 scoreline last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts eased past Houston Dynamo by a 3-0 scoreline in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC and Minnesota United are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won two games apiece out of the eight matches played between the two teams.

Minnesota United won their first game at home against Los Angeles FC before playing draws in each of their last three fixtures - they are currently unbeaten at home against Los Angeles FC.

Minnesota United have won two of their last three matches in the MLS, with each victory during this period coming by a margin of three goals.

Los Angeles FC have won only two of their last 10 games away from home in the MLS since April this year and have lost four of their last five such games in the competition.

Teemu Pukki scored his first goal for Minnesota United in their 3-0 victory this week.

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Minnesota United have found their feet in the MLS this season and are in impressive form at the moment. Teemu Pukki and Ismael Tajouri can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Los Angeles FC have not been at their best in recent weeks but can pack a punch on their day. Minnesota United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Minnesota United 3-1 Los Angeles FC

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Minnesota United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Teemu Pukki to score - Yes