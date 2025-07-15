Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Los Angeles FC lock horns with an impressive Minnesota United side in an important encounter at the Allianz Field on Wednesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Preview

Los Angeles FC are currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past FC Dallas by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts eased past San Jose Earthquakes by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Ad

Trending

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a good recent record against Minnesota United and have won five out of the 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Minnesota United's three victories.

Los Angeles FC have won three of their last four matches against Minnesota United and have won two consecutive games against them for the first time in their history.

Minnesota United have won four of their last five matches in all competitions and their last three in a row - their third such streak in all competitions this season.

Los Angeles FC have won only one of their last 12 matches away from home in all competitions in a run dating back to last season's playoffs - they have been winless in their last seven such games.

Ad

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Minnesota United have been in excellent form this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch. The hosts can be lethal on their day and will look to extend their impressive run this week.

Los Angeles FC have been inconsistent this season and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture. Minnesota United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Minnesota United 3-1 Los Angeles FC

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Minnesota United to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More