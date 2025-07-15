Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Los Angeles FC lock horns with an impressive Minnesota United side in an important encounter at the Allianz Field on Wednesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Preview
Los Angeles FC are currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past FC Dallas by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Minnesota United, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts eased past San Jose Earthquakes by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.
Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Los Angeles FC have a good recent record against Minnesota United and have won five out of the 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Minnesota United's three victories.
- Los Angeles FC have won three of their last four matches against Minnesota United and have won two consecutive games against them for the first time in their history.
- Minnesota United have won four of their last five matches in all competitions and their last three in a row - their third such streak in all competitions this season.
- Los Angeles FC have won only one of their last 12 matches away from home in all competitions in a run dating back to last season's playoffs - they have been winless in their last seven such games.
Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Prediction
Minnesota United have been in excellent form this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch. The hosts can be lethal on their day and will look to extend their impressive run this week.
Los Angeles FC have been inconsistent this season and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture. Minnesota United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Minnesota United 3-1 Los Angeles FC
Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Minnesota United to score first - Yes