Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2024

Minnesota host Los Angeles FC at the Allianz Field Stadium on Saturday in the MLS, looking to register consecutive wins in the competition.

The Loons are coming off the back of a thrilling 3-2 victory over Orlando City, wherein Bongokuhle Hlongwane netted the winner for the visitors deep in stoppage time. Both teams ended the game with 10 men as Minnesota and Orlando played out a tense encounter.

With a second win from the opening three games, Eric Ramsay's side moved up to second place in the Western Conference table with seven points, behind only leaders Portland Timbers by virtue of goal difference.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles FC were held to a dour 0-0 draw by Sporting Kansas City. This was also the second consecutive time that the side failed to score in the MLS, having lost 3-0 to Real Salt Lake in their previous outing.

The Black and Gold have thus overseen a topsy-turvy start to the new season, winning, drawing and losing once each. It has yielded them only four points from their opening three games and they languish in eighth position of the Western Conference table.

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 previous clashes between the sides, and the spoils are closely shared, with Minnesota beating Los Angeles twice and losing on three occasions.

Exactly half of the fixtures between Minnesota and Los Angeles have ended in stalemates.

Minnesota United's last win over Los Angeles came in September 2019, and they have gone the next seven without one, although they did lose only twice during this run.

Each of Minnesota's last four home games with Los Angeles have ended in 1-1 draws, including on LAFC's last visit to the city in July 2023.

Having failed to score in their last two MLS games, Los Angeles could see three goalless matches in a row for the first time since September last year.

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Prediction

Minnesota United have begun the new campaign on a strong note, which is a boost ahead of their clash with a bogey side. Los Angeles have struggled after beginning the season on a winning note and this could hurt them unless the Black and Gold find their best form.

We're going to make a bold prediction here and bet on the hosts to end their winless run in the fixture by defeating Los Angeles.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-1 Los Angeles

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United to win

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes