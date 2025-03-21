Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd March 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Minnesota United lock horns with an impressive Los Angeles Galaxy side in an important encounter at the Allianz Field on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings and have been surprisingly ineffective so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts played out a 3-3 draw against Sporting Kansas City in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have an excellent recent record against Minnesota United and have won 10 out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Minnesota United's three victories.

Los Angeles Galaxy have won each of their last two matches against Minnesota United - the fourth time they have managed to win consecutive matches against Minnesota United in all competitions.

Minnesota United squandered a lead of three goals to play out a draw against Sporting Kansas City last week - the first time to have conceded a lead in the last 25 minutes of an MLS game since New England Revolution in 2017.

Los Angeles Galaxy earned their first point of the regular MLS season last week.

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have failed to hit their stride so far this season and cannot afford another poor result in this fixture. The likes of Gabriel Pec and Diego Fagundez can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Minnesota United have good players in their ranks but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

