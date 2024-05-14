Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Minnesota United take on Los Angeles Galaxy at the Allianz Field on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles Galaxy are currently in third place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Galaxy were held to a 2-2 draw by Real Salt Lake in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been excellent this season. The home side edged Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy have an excellent record against Minnesota United and have won seven out of the 14 matches played between the two teams. Minnesota United have managed only three victories against Los Angeles Galaxy and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

Minnesota United form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide: D-D-L-W-W

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

Minnesota United

Emanuel Reynoso has refused to come to Minnesota and will not be available for selection. Hugo Bacharach is currently injured and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Hugo Bacharach

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Emanuel Reynoso

Los Angeles Galaxy

Los Angeles Galaxy have a fully-fit squad at the moment and have no injury concerns going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI

Minnesota United Predicted XI (5-3-2): St. Clair; Taylor, Arriaga, Boxall, Tapias, Padelford; Lod, Trapp, Rosales; Jeong, Oluwaseyi

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-3-3): McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Neal, Aude; Delgado, Puig, Brugman; Paintsil, Berry, Pec

Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy can be lethal on their day but have blown hot and cold so far this season. Riqui Puig has been impressive for his side and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

Minnesota United have been impressive this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-1 Los Angeles Galaxy