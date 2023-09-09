Minnesota United vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th September 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Minnesota United lock horns with New England Revolution in an important encounter at the Allianz Field on Saturday.

Minnesota United vs New England Revolution Preview

New England Revolution are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Revs were held to a 2-2 draw by Austin FC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against San Jose Earthquakes last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Minnesota United vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have an excellent record against Minnesota United and have won three out of the four matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Minnesota United's one victory.

Minnesota United are unbeaten in their last six matches in the regular season of the MLS - their longest such run in the competition since July 2022.

All four matches played between the two teams have been won by the home side, with Minnesota United's only victory against the Revs coming in a home game in July 2018.

New England Revolution are winless in their last eight matches away from home in all competitions - their longest such run since a run of 11 winless away games in 2019.

Teemu Pukki scored in the fourth minute against San Jose Earthquakes last week and recorded the fifth-fastest goal in MLS history.

Minnesota United vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution have been in impressive form this season but have been uncharacteristically poor away from home. The Revs have a few issues to address at the moment and will need to make amends ahead of this match.

Minnesota United can pack a punch on their day but have historically struggled against the Revs. Both teams have problems to solve at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-2 New England Revolution

Minnesota United vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Minnesota United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Carles Gil to score - Yes