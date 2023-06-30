Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Portland Timbers lock horns with Minnesota United in an important clash at the Allianz Field on Saturday.

Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers Preview

Portland Timbers are currently in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Timbers were held to a 1-1 draw by New York City FC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Real Salt Lake last week and will need to prove a point in this fixture.

Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Minnesota United have a good recent record against Portland Timbers and have won eight out of the last 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Portland Timbers' four victories.

Minnesota United won the reverse fixture by a narrow 1-0 margin and are now unbeaten in their six matches at home against Portland Timbers in the MLS.

After a points tally of 11 points in their first five matches in the MLS this season, Minnesota United have picked up only 10 points from their last 13 league games in the competition.

Following their 1-1 draw against New York City FC last week, Portland Timbers have won only one of their last eight matches in the MLS and have scored only four goals during this period.

Evander found the back of the net for Portland Timbers last week and has contributed to eight goals in the MLS this season.

Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Portland Timbers are in the midst of a slump at the moment and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. The Timbers have struggled in the final third and will need to be clinical in this fixture.

Minnesota United can pack a punch on their day but have their own issues to resolve ahead of this game. The hosts are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-1 Portland Timbers

Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Emanuel Reynoso to score - Yes

