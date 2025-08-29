Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Minnesota United play host to Portland Timbers at Allianz Field on Saturday. The Loons are unbeaten in their last eight home games against Portland across all competitions and will be looking to extend this impressive eight-year streak.

Ad

Minnesota United continued their quest for the Western Conference title last Sunday when they picked up a 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake at America First Field.

This followed a 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders on August 17, a result which saw Eric Ramsay’s side’s run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions come to an end.

Minnesota United have picked up 50 points from their 28 MLS matches so far to sit second in the Western Conference table, just three points off first-placed San Diego.

Ad

Trending

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, failed to return to winning ways last time out when they played out a goalless draw with San Diego FC at the Snapdragon Stadium.

Phil Neville’s men have gone four consecutive matches without a win across all competitions, claiming one draw and losing three, including a penalty-shootout defeat against Club America in the Leagues Cup on August 7.

Despite their recent slump in form, Portland Timbers remain on course to secure a playoff spot as they sit sixth in the Western Conference table with 38 points from 27 matches, seven points above 10th-placed Real Salt Lake outside the qualifying places.

Ad

Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 18 meetings between the sides, Minnesota United boast the upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Portland Timbers have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Minnesota United are unbeaten in their most recent eight home games against Portland Timbers, claiming seven wins and one draw since June 2017.

Portland have failed to win six of their last seven MLS matches, losing four and picking up two draws since mid-July.

Ad

Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers Prediction

With their eyes firmly on clinching the title, Minnesota United know every point counts as we approach the season’s run-in.

Portland have run out of steam in recent weeks and we are backing Ramsay’s men to continue from where they dropped off against Real Salt Lake.

Prediction: Minnesota United 3-1 Portland Timbers

Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota to win

Ad

Tip 2: First to score - Minnesota (The hosts have netted the opening goal in four of their last five games against Portland)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their last five meetings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More