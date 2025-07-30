Minnesota United vs Queretaro Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025

Minnesota United kicks off their 2025 Leagues Cup campaign with a home game against Queretaro on Wednesday. The Mexican Liga MX side journey to Allianz Field on a run of three defeats from their three games this season and will be looking to stop the rot.
Minnesota United turned in a resilient team display last Sunday when they netted twice in the final 16 minutes to complete a 2-1 comeback victory over 10-man St. Louis City in their MLS showdown.
Prior to that, Eric Ramsay’s men saw their six-game unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end on July 17 courtesy of a 1-0 defeat against Los Angeles FC, three days before playing out a 1-1 stalemate with Portland Timbers.
Minnesota, who sit third in the MLS Western Conference table, will now look to avoid consecutive Leagues Cup group-stage exits after finishing rock-bottom in Group F last season.
Like the home side, Queretaro were sent packing from the 2024 Leagues Cup in the group stages after suffering consecutive defeats against New York City FC and FC Cincinnati in Group L.
Benjamin Mora's men head into the midweek clash fresh off the back of losing their third straight league game this season as they were beaten 2-0 by 10-man Pumas UNAM on home turf.
Queretaro’s slow start to the new campaign has been owing to their lack of sting up front as they have netted just once in the three matches so far, while allowing six at the opposite end of the pitch.
Minnesota United vs Queretaro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Minnesota United and Queretaro have never met in the past and the two teams will be looking to kickstart their head-to-head record on the front foot.
- Minnesota United are unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and three draws since late June.
- Queretaro have failed to win eight of their 10 competitive games on the road, losing seven and picking up one draw since the turn of the year.
- Minnesota have lost just two of their last nine competitive home matches while claiming six wins and one draw since the start of May.
Minnesota United vs Queretaro Prediction
Minnesota United will be licking their lips as they take on an out-of-sorts Queretaro side who have stumbled into the new Liga MX campaign. Mora’s side have struggled for results on their travels and we are tipping Minnesota to come out on top in front of their home crowd.
Prediction: Minnesota United 2-0 Queretaro
Minnesota United vs Queretaro Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United to win
Tip 2: First-half winners - Minnesota (Queretaro have trailed at half time in five of their last six games)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the visitors’ last five matches)