Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Minnesota United lock horns with an impressive Real Salt Lake side in an important clash at the Allianz Field on Saturday.

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake Preview

Minnesota United are currently in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The away side eased past St. Louis City by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Minnesota United have a good recent record against Real Salt Lake and have won five out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Salt Lake's three victories.

The away side has won only one of the last 14 matches played between Minnesota United and Real Salt Lake in the MLS, with Real Salt Lake securing the only such victory in 2021.

Minnesota United suffered their first defeat in all competitions in 2024 when they lost by a 2-0 margin against Philadelphia Union last week.

Real Salt Lake won their previous home game by a 2-0 margin against Los Angeles FC in the MLS and have not secured consecutive home victories in the competition since September 2022.

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Real Salt Lake have come into their own this season and will need to remain consistent in the next few months. Cristian Arango scored a hat-trick against St. Louis City last week and will look to replicate his heroics in this fixture.

Minnesota United have a good squad at their disposal but were fairly disappointing in their previous game against Philadelphia Union. Real Salt Lake area in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-2 Real Salt Lake

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Salt Lake to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristian Arango to score - Yes