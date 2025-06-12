Minnesota United vs San Diego Prediction and Betting Tips | June 14th 2025

Minnesota United will host San Diego at the Allianz Field on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have enjoyed a bright start to their season and are making an early push for the playoffs as they sit third in the Western Conference with 30 points from 17 matches.

They picked up a narrow but largely deserved 3-2 away win over Seattle Sounders in their last match scoring all three goals in a seven-minute span in the second half, with Canada international Tani Oluwaseyi scoring a brace in the process.

San Diego are also playing well at the moment as they continue their remarkable start to life in the American top flight. They beat Austin 2-0 in their last match with Luca De La Torre opening the scoring at the hour mark before Milan Iloski came off the bench to double their advantage in additional time.

The visitors, who sit second in the West, are level on points with their weekend opponents and will be looking to pull clear with maximum points on Saturday.

Minnesota United vs San Diego Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Minnesota and San Diego.

The Loons have conceded 16 goals in Major League Soccer this term. Only New England Revolution (14) and Vancouver Whitecaps (12) have shipped fewer.

San Diego have scored 29 goals in the league this season, the third-highest in the Western Conference.

Minnesota have kept eight clean sheets in MLS this season, the joint-highest in the division alongside league leaders Vancouver.

Four of San Diego's five league defeats this season have come on the road.

Minnesota United vs San Diego Prediction

The Loons are on a five-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last nine across all competitions. They have registered three wins and a draw in their last four home matches and will fancy their chances ahead of Saturday's game.

Mikey Varas' men, meanwhile, have won two of their last three matches and have lost just one of their last seven. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and could lose here.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-0 San Diego

Minnesota United vs San Diego Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Minnesota to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)

