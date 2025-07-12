Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Minnesota United lock horns with San Jose Earthquakes in an important encounter at the Allianz Field on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

San Jose Earthquakes are currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been impressive so far this season. The Earthquakes slumped to a defeat at the hands of Austin FC in the US Open Cup in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The home side eased past Chicago Fire by a 3-1 margin in the US Open Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Minnesota United have a good recent record against San Jose Earthquakes and have won eight out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to San Jose Earthquakes' five victories.

After a run of four consecutive defeats in their first four games against San Jose Earthquakes in MLS, Minnesota United have lost only one of their last 13 games against them in all competitions.

Minnesota United scored both their goals against FC Dallas from set-pieces last week and have scored a total of 16 such goals in MLS this season - the highest in the competition so far.

San Jose Earthquakes have lost only one of their last 11 matches in MLS since the start of May this year.

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have been a resurgent force in MLS this season and will be intent on making the most of their momentum. Cristian Arango has been excellent for his side and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Minnesota United can pack a punch on their day and will back themselves on their home ground. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Minnesota United to score first - Yes

