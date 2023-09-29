Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with Minnesota United in an important encounter at the Allianz Field on Saturday.

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

San Jose Earthquakes are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Earthquakes were held to a 1-1 draw by Nashville SC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of St. Louis City last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes have a slight edge over Minnesota United and have won six out of the 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Minnesota United's five victories.

Minnesota United have lost only one of their last nine matches against San Jose Earthquakes but have played out draws in three of their last five such games.

After a run of only two defeats in 15 matches at home in the MLS, Minnesota United have lost each of their last two such matches in the competition.

San Jose Earthquakes have won only three of their last 36 matches away from home in the MLS but have not lost two such games on the trot since May this year.

Cristian Espinoza recorded his 55th MLS assist last week - the second-most in the competition since 2019.

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have shown flashes of their ability this season but have not been particularly impressive away from home. The Earthquakes have a good squad at their disposal and will need to be at their best in this match.

Minnesota United can pack a punch on their day but are yet to hit their stride this season. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jeremy Ebobisse to score - Yes