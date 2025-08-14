Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Minnesota United lock horns with Seattle Sounders in an important encounter at the Allianz Field on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders Preview

Minnesota United are currently in third place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The home side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Colorado Rapids last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Sounders eased past Los Angeles Galaxy by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have a good recent record against Minnesota United and have won 14 out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Minnesota United's two victories.

Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-0 margin at the hands of PSG in the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup last month.

Minnesota United are winless in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 4-1 margin against Queretaro in the Leagues Cup last month.

After an unbeaten run of seven matches on the trot against Minnesota United in MLS, Seattle Sounders lost their previous such game by a 3-2 margin last year.

Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Minnesota United have been in excellent form over the past year and will be intent on making their mark in the coming months. The hosts have a point to prove at the moment and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Seattle Sounders have an admirable record in this fixture but will need to be wary of a powerful opponent. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-2 Seattle Sounders

Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

